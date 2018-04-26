Penn Relays: Results, live updates from Thursday's races

Why most of Fox's 2018 World Cup TV announcers will work in Los Angeles, not Russia

Why most of Fox's 2018 World Cup TV announcers will work in Los Angeles, not Russia Apr 25

Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent to be on U.S. men's national soccer team vs. Bolivia in Chester

Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent to be on U.S. men's national soccer team vs. Bolivia in Chester Apr 25

Welcome to our live coverage of the opening day of the 124th edition of the Penn Relays. Keep this page bookmarked all day for race results, photos and all the fun anecdotes from Franklin Field that make the event special. If you want to find out the result of a certain race, or if you have a memory you want to share, let us know and we’ll post it here.

Here are links to the stories in Thursday’s Inquirer and Daily News:

What you need to know about the 2018 Penn Relays by Joe Juliano

Leroy Burrell is back at Penn Relays with his fleet Houston Cougars by Joe Juliano

Penn Relays to feature high school stars Tyrece Brown of Deptford and Thelma Davies of Girard College by Phil Anastasia and Aaron Carter

Click here for Thursday’s event schedule. Click here for detailed race results.