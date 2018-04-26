Ken Mullings wins Penn Relays decathlon, helping put University of Bahamas on the map

Ken Mullings wins Penn Relays decathlon, helping put University of Bahamas on the map Apr 25

What you need to know about the 2018 Penn Relays

What you need to know about the 2018 Penn Relays Apr 25

Justin Gatlin, Wallace Spearmon expected to compete in 'USA vs. the World' at Penn Relays

Justin Gatlin, Wallace Spearmon expected to compete in 'USA vs. the World' at Penn Relays Apr 26

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Justin Gatlin, here celebrating after winning a race in Switzerland, is back in the “USA vs. the World pool” for the Penn Relays.

Justin Gatlin and Wallace Spearmon, two former Olympians who are long-time performers at the Penn Relays, have been named to the U.S. team’s relay pools for the “USA vs. the World” competition that will be held Saturday at Franklin Field, USA Track and Field announced Thursday.

In its 19th season at Penn, the “USA vs. the World” features six relays – three each for men and women. The events this year are the 4×100, 4×400 and sprint medley.

Gatlin, 36, has competed at the carnival for Tennessee and has raced in USA vs. the World most years since his first event in 2003. He has been part of 10 victorious USA teams, the most of any runner.

Spearmon, 33, visited the Penn Relays while running for Arkansas and also has been a frequent participant at USA vs. the World, with his team crossing the line first seven times.

Other runners who are part of the U.S. relay pool are Michael Berry, Leshon Collins, Kim Duncan, Cordero Gray, Remontay McClain, Tawanna Meadows and Calvin Smith.

The U.S. relay lineups will be completed Saturday morning.

Once again, Jamaica will provide the toughest competition for the United States. Penn Relays veterans Kerron Stewart (six USA vs. the World victories), Sherone Simpson (three) and Nesta Carter (two) are listed in the pool for Jamaica. Other possible participants include Oshane Bailey, Schillonie Calvert-Powell, Gayon Evans and Christine Day.

Teams from Canada, Bahamas, Guyana, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago also are expected to compete.