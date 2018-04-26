Thursday's Penn Relays schedule of events

RUNNING
College Women's 400m Hurdles Championship 10 a.m.
High School Girls' 400m Hurdles Championship 10:20
High School Girls' 4x800 Small Schools 10:30
High School Girls' 4x800 Small Schools 10:40
High School Girls' 4x800 Large Schools 10:50
High School Girls' 4x800 Large Schools 11:00
High School Girls' 4x100 (Heats) 11:10 a.m.-12:50 p.m.
High School Girls' Prep School 4x100 Indepen. 1:15
College Women's 4x100 (Heats) 1:20
High School Girls' 4x400 1:35- 4:20
High School Girls' Prep School 4x400 Independent 4:25
High School Girls' Prep School 4x400 Prep 4:30
High School Girls' 4x400 Philadelphia Academic 4:35
High School Girls' 4x400 Central 4:40
High School Girls' 4x400 Suburban A 4:45
High School Girls' 4x400 Suburban ChesMont 4:50
High School Girls' 4x400 Suburban National 4:55
High School Girls' 4x400 Suburban American 5
High School Girls' 4x400 Northern Delaware 5:05
High School Girls' 4x400 South Jersey Small 5:10
High School Girls' 4x400 South Jersey Large 5:15
High School Girls' 4x400 Philadelphia Catholic 5:20
High School Girls' 4x400 Philadelphia Public 5:25
College Women's Distance Medley Championship of America Invitational 5:30
College Women's Distance Medley College 5:40
High School Girls' 3000m Championship 5:55
High School Girls' Mile Run Championship 6:05
High School Girls' Distance Medley Championship of America 6:10
College Women's 4x400 (Heats) 6:25
College Women's 4x400 CTC 7:15
College Women's 4x400 Centennial/MAC 7:20
Men's 3000m Steeplechase 7:40
Women's 3000m Steeplechase 8:10
Women's 3000m 8:35
Women's 5000m 8:45
Men's 5000m 9:25
Women's 10,000m 10:25
Men's 10,000m 11:05
FIELD
College Women's Discus Throw College 9 a.m.
College Women's High Jump College 10
College Women's Pole Vault College 10
High School Girls' Discus Throw Championship 11:15
College Women's Shot Put Championship 11:30
College Women's Long Jump Championship Noon
College Women's Shot Put College 12:45 p.m.
College Women's Hammer Throw Championship 1:15
High School Girls' Pole Vault Championship 1:30
High School Girls' Long Jump Championship 1:45
High School Girls' Triple Jump Championship 1:45
College Women's Hammer Throw College 2:30
High School Girls' High Jump Championship 2:30
High School Girls' Shot Put Championship 3:30
College Women's Long Jump College 4
College Women's Pole Vault Championship 4
High School Girls' Javelin Throw Championship 4:45
College Women's Javelin Throw Championship 6:45