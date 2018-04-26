sports

Penn Relays

Thursday's Penn Relays schedule of events

Camera icon DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Pennâ€™s Alex Sislo warms up before the start of the Penn Relays men's decathlon Tuesday at Franklin Field.

RUNNING

College Women's 400m Hurdles Championship 10 a.m.

High School Girls' 400m Hurdles Championship    10:20

High School Girls' 4x800 Small Schools          10:30

High School Girls' 4x800 Small Schools          10:40

High School Girls' 4x800 Large Schools          10:50

High School Girls' 4x800 Large Schools          11:00

High School Girls' 4x100 (Heats)    11:10 a.m.-12:50 p.m.

High School Girls' Prep School 4x100 Indepen.    1:15

College Women's 4x100 (Heats)                1:20

High School Girls' 4x400                   1:35- 4:20

High School Girls' Prep School 4x400 Independent 4:25

High School Girls' Prep School 4x400 Prep       4:30

High School Girls' 4x400 Philadelphia Academic    4:35

High School Girls' 4x400 Central                4:40

High School Girls' 4x400 Suburban A             4:45

High School Girls' 4x400 Suburban ChesMont    4:50

High School Girls' 4x400 Suburban National       4:55

High School Girls' 4x400 Suburban American     5

High School Girls' 4x400 Northern Delaware       5:05

High School Girls' 4x400 South Jersey Small       5:10

High School Girls' 4x400 South Jersey Large       5:15

High School Girls' 4x400 Philadelphia Catholic    5:20

High School Girls' 4x400 Philadelphia Public       5:25

College Women's Distance Medley Championship of America Invitational                             5:30

College Women's Distance Medley College       5:40

High School Girls' 3000m Championship          5:55

High School Girls' Mile Run Championship        6:05

High School Girls' Distance Medley Championship of America                                        6:10

College Women's 4x400 (Heats)                6:25

College Women's 4x400 CTC                   7:15

College Women's 4x400 Centennial/MAC       7:20

Men's 3000m Steeplechase                      7:40

Women's 3000m Steeplechase                   8:10

Women's 3000m                               8:35

Women's 5000m                               8:45

Men's 5000m                                  9:25

Women's 10,000m                               10:25

Men's 10,000m                                  11:05

FIELD

College Women's Discus Throw College         9 a.m.

College Women's High Jump College             10

College Women's Pole Vault College             10

High School Girls' Discus Throw Championship    11:15

College Women's Shot Put Championship        11:30

College Women's Long Jump Championship    Noon

College Women's Shot Put College       12:45 p.m.

College Women's Hammer Throw Championship     1:15

High School Girls' Pole Vault Championship       1:30

High School Girls' Long Jump Championship    1:45

High School Girls' Triple Jump Championship    1:45

College Women's Hammer Throw College       2:30

High School Girls' High Jump Championship        2:30

High School Girls' Shot Put Championship       3:30

College Women's Long Jump College             4

College Women's Pole Vault Championship       4

High School Girls' Javelin Throw Championship    4:45

College Women's Javelin Throw Championship    6:45

