High wind warning issued for Philly area

Dense fog this morning will give way to rain and high winds in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. for winds in the 20- to 30-mph range with gusts to 60 mph.
The Philadelphia International Airport says flights have been delayed or canceled due to the fog.
Besides the winds, the forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. with a high temperature in the mid 60s.
Everything will shift tonight after the rain leaves the area, with clearing skies and a low of 32 expected.
The forecast for tomorrow — the day of the Villanova NCAA Championship parade in Center City and the Phillies home opener — calls for sunny skies with a high near 49.
There’s a slight chance of rain early Friday with increasing clouds and a high near 60.
