Snow threat for weekend; whatever happened to April?

March and the endless winter: Longest cool streak in 58 years. No, this is not 'normal' Mar 28

Anthony R. Wood has been writing about the atmosphere for The Inquirer for 26 years.

A man walks through the snow during a March storm; winter refusing to go away.

Computer models continue to vacillate, but the consensus is that a storm passing south of the region or perhaps closer to Philadelphia during the weekend could set off yet another round of rain and/or snow.

“It’s possible that portions of the coverage area could again see some snow with the system,” the National Weather Service said in its Wednesday morning discussion.

“The threat is certainly there,” said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with AccuWeather. A piece of the dreaded polar vortex is due to maintain Canadian residency near the Hudson Bay through the weekend, and that would supply the cold air.

Along with the precise path, among the issues yet to be resolved is timing, he said, but the latest guidance suggests that the bulk of the precipitation would fall during the day Saturday.

Overnight low temperatures were expected to remain above freezing, so daytime snow wouldn’t be much of a match for the April sun unless it absolutely poured, Walker said.

The best chance for any accumulating snow would be if the snowfall lingered into the late day and evening.

Accumulating snow in April is somewhere between infrequent and rare, but it does happen. On April 6, 1982, 3.5 inches fell officially in the city, with significantly higher amounts to the north and west.

Up to 4 inches of snow was reported northwest of the city on Monday, and some places have received better than 50 inches for the season, with totals bulked up by the sequence of March nor’easters.

Officially, 29.8 inches have been measured at Philadelphia International Airport; better than 7 inches above the seasonal average.

But at long last, Walker said, it does appear that something resembling April will assert itself.

