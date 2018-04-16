Arrests at Starbucks in Philadelphia: 'Internal review pending' on store manager's actions - latest updates

Tracking crimes against LGBT people is hard. The Justice Department could make it even harder

Tracking crimes against LGBT people is hard. The Justice Department could make it even harder Apr 13

Protestor Anthony Smith, right, leads a chant in Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets on Monday.

Starbucks is grappling with controversy after two black men were arrested at a Center City shop last week. Here are the latest updates on the fallout:

Starbucks issues correction about manager’s departure

The manager who called police to the Starbucks at 18th and Spruce Streets on Thursday has left the store “while there is an internal review pending,” a company spokeswoman said. The spokeswoman said she had erred earlier Monday by describing the separation as “mutual.”

Anti-Defamation League calls for Starbucks employees to undergo mandatory implicit bias training

Nancy K. Baron-Baer, ADL Philadelphia’s regional director, also called for police to undergo training.

“Systemic racial discrimination and structural biases in our country are real and have devastating outcomes,” Baron-Baer said in a statement. “Nobody should have to fear using a place of public accommodation because of the color of their skin.”

Manager at 18th and Spruce Starbucks leaves the company

The manager of the Center City Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week has left the company in what a Starbucks spokeswoman called a “mutual” decision.

Activists had demanded the firing of the manager, who called police on the men Thursday as they were waiting to meet a white acquaintance in the coffee shop at 18th and Spruce Streets.

Two hours in, still roughly 40 protesters here at Starbucks. Some demonstrators have left, but also new faces are arriving, like the person carrying this sign pic.twitter.com/57ckFP1CFa — Cassie Owens (@cassieowens) April 16, 2018

A video of the arrests went viral and has sparked national outrage and led the company’s CEO to apologize.

More protests planned Monday afternoon

A sit-in at the coffee shop is planned for 4 p.m. today.

On Monday morning, Council member Helen Gym and about 40 others chanted and protested at the Starbucks. On Sunday, dozens of protesters also occupied the store for a brief time.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is in Philadelphia and wants to meet with the two men

Johnson has said he wants to offer a face-to-face apology. In an interview with the Inquirer and Daily News, he called the arrests “reprehensible.”

“There are situations where it’s appropriate to call the police, situations where there are threats or disruptions in our store,” Johnson said. “This situation had none of that, and these two gentlemen did not deserve what unfolded.”

Johnson said the company’s guidelines on when and whether to call the police are “ambiguous” and that he wants to clarify the guidelines and have all store managers do training on unconscious bias.

Starbucks shares open lower

The coffee company’s shares moved down slightly Monday, as most stocks rose, news of the arrests spread and public-relations experts critiqued the company’s response.

People are calling out other alleged incidents of racism at Starbucks

Abdul-Aliy Muhammad, co-founder of the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative and one of the activists involved in the Philadelphia protests, recalled being told to leave a Philadelphia Starbucks while checking emails in 2017. The store manager, Muhammad wrote, said seats were for paying customers only.

“I’m pretty sure that if I had on different attire or had been white, this wouldn’t have happened the way it did,” Muhammad wrote.

READ:re: StarbucksThis is an email from Abdul-Aliy from this past December. Starbucks in Philadelphia has a history… Posted by Black & Brown Workers Cooperative on Sunday, April 15, 2018

On Twitter, a video from a Starbucks in Los Angeles also showed a store manager telling a man to leave. The man said in the video he had not been allowed to use the restroom before making a purchase, even though a white man had.

Here we go again. Meet Brandon Ward. He was @Starbucks – about to make a purchase – and needed to use the restroom. They denied him the code. He then finds a white man, Weston, who came out of the restroom. He had not made a purchase but they gave HIM the code. RACISM. pic.twitter.com/2UGZ20aOtF — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 16, 2018

