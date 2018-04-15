Starbucks CEO wants to apologize 'face-to-face' to black men arrested at Philadelphia store; protests of store planned

Stephanie Farr covers Philly Culture for the Philadelpha Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. She writes about the people, places, things, and ideas that make Philly and its suburbs weird, wild, and wonderfully unique.

Starbucks chief executive Kevin Johnson wants to meet with two African American men who were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks Thursday to “offer a face-to-face apology” for the “reprehensible outcome,” he said in a statement posted online late Saturday night.

We regret that our practices and training led to the reprehensible outcome at our Philadelphia store. We’re taking immediate action to learn from this and be better. A statement from ceo Kevin Johnson: https://t.co/kPav8bEeOX — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 15, 2018

Meanwhile, a protest of the store at 18th and Spruce Streets is slated for noon Sunday, and more than 100 people have already signed up to attend a “Shut Down Starbucks!” protest there on Monday morning.

Video of the arrest of the men went viral over the weekend, sparking national outrage and separate investigations into the incident by the mayor’s office and the Philadelphia Police Department. Starbucks has launched its own investigation into its practices that led to this “bad outcome,” Johnson said.

“We have immediately begun a thorough investigation of our practices,” he wrote. “In addition to our own review, we will work with outside experts and community leaders to understand and adopt best practices.”

In a video posted to Facebook Saturday, police Commissioner Richard Ross said officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance at the store. Staff there told police the men asked to use the restroom but had not ordered anything, which violated Starbucks policy. They were asked to leave and refused to do so, Ross said.

In his statement, Johnson said of his company’s policy: “Regretfully, our practices and training led to a bad outcome – the basis for the call to the Philadelphia police department was wrong. Our store manager never intended for these men to be arrested and this should never have escalated as it did.”

In the viral video of the incident, which was posted to Twitter by Melissa DePino and had more than 7.9 million views by Sunday morning, at least six police officers are seen putting the men in handcuffs and taking them into custody without resistance. Ross said officers had asked the men to leave but they refused and were subsequently detained.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

“The police did not just happen upon this event – they did not just walk into Starbucks to get a coffee,” Ross said in his video. “They were called there, for a service, and that service had to do with quelling a disturbance, a disturbance that had to do with trespassing. These officers did absolutely nothing wrong.”

A white man in the video who has been identified as Andrew Yaffe, a Philadelphia real estate investor, can be seen questioning an officer on scene about the arrest and says the men were waiting to meet him.

“What did they get called for, because there were two black guys sitting here, meeting me?” Yaffe asks in the video. “What did they do?”

The men were held in custody until 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to an attorney representing them pro bono, Lauren Wimmer, who declined to identify them. Ross said the men were released when authorities learned Starbucks was “no longer interested in prosecuting.”

Johnson called the video “very hard to watch” and said “the actions in it are not representative of our Starbucks Mission and Values.”

He said he will be joining regional vice president Camille Hymes “on the ground in Philadelphia” to speak with partners, customers, community leaders and police.

“Most importantly, I hope to meet personally with the two men who were arrested to offer a face-to-face apology,” Johnson wrote in his statement.

A noon protest of the store is slated for Sunday, according to a flyer tweeted out by Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif.

A protest is also planned at the store from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook event page titled “Shut Down Starbucks” hosted by Philly REAL Justice and the Black & Brown Workers Cooperative. At least 140 people have already indicated they will attend and more than 700 have shown interest.

Among their demands are that the Starbucks employee who called police be fired, along with the officers who made the arrests.