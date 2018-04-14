news

Video of two black men being removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks draws outrage, investigation

by @PatriciaMadej | pmadej@phillynews.com
Patricia Madej

A video of two African American men being removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks has drawn outrage and an “internal investigation” from police after it was posted earlier this week.

The short clip shared Thursday on Twitter by @MissyDePino, which shows the two being handcuffed and taken out of the coffee shop at 18th and Spruce Streets and a man who says they had been waiting for him questioning why they are being detained, has since been retweeted more than 53,000 times.

The identities of the people seen in the video and why they were handcuffed and taken out of the Starbucks by numerous officers remain unclear. District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office, reached through spokesman Benjamin Waxman on Saturday, had no immediate comment on the incident.

“The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything,” DePino wrote, tagging the company. “They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.”

A longer video shows police telling a man that the two were not “paying customers.”

Twitter users quickly raised questions of racism, called for Starbucks to take action and urged others to boycott the company. Starbucks did not return an immediate request for comment and multiple calls to the Center City location were met with busy signals Saturday morning.

Starbucks noted that it was “reviewing the incident” in a statement issued on Twitter Friday.

“We’re reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result,” the company wrote.

The Philadelphia Police said that it would be conducting an “internal investigation” and would release more information after gathering “all the facts.”

Staff writer Joseph N. DiStefano contributed to this article.

