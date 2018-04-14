Video of two black men being removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks draws outrage, investigation

A video of two African American men being removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks has drawn outrage and an “internal investigation” from police after it was posted earlier this week.

The short clip shared Thursday on Twitter by @MissyDePino, which shows the two being handcuffed and taken out of the coffee shop at 18th and Spruce Streets and a man who says they had been waiting for him questioning why they are being detained, has since been retweeted more than 53,000 times.

The identities of the people seen in the video and why they were handcuffed and taken out of the Starbucks by numerous officers remain unclear. District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office, reached through spokesman Benjamin Waxman on Saturday, had no immediate comment on the incident.

“The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything,” DePino wrote, tagging the company. “They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing.”

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

A longer video shows police telling a man that the two were not “paying customers.”

Twitter users quickly raised questions of racism, called for Starbucks to take action and urged others to boycott the company. Starbucks did not return an immediate request for comment and multiple calls to the Center City location were met with busy signals Saturday morning.

Hey, that’s really funny. You know what else is funny? When you get arrested in a Starbucks just for being black. Oh wait, that’s not funny. That’s racist as hell. Seriously, I hope the people responsible for this at the 18th & Spruce location in Philly are fired & sued. — Melissa (@MelissaMythical) April 13, 2018

Two men (black) were waiting for their client at a Philly Starbucks. The barista called the cops & they ended up getting arrested. kid in Michigan (black) gets shot at while asking for direction. The racism is real, folks. — Jamie D. (@JammedBus) April 14, 2018

.@Starbucks, whoever called the police in this instance needs to be fired. Same for any manager who failed to intervene. I am a very regular (and vocal!) customer, but if you don’t take robust action to address this racist incident I will have to drop my Starbucks habit. https://t.co/kmIlKysuvu — Christopher Stroop (@C_Stroop) April 14, 2018

Starbucks noted that it was “reviewing the incident” in a statement issued on Twitter Friday.

“We’re reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result,” the company wrote.

We’re aware of the incident on Thursday in a Philadelphia store with 2 guests and law enforcement, resulting in their removal. We’re reviewing the incident with our partners, law enforcement and customers to determine what took place and led to this unfortunate result. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

The Philadelphia Police said that it would be conducting an “internal investigation” and would release more information after gathering “all the facts.”

We are aware of an incident that occurred on 4-12-18 at the Starbucks Café at 18th and Spruce. The entire incident, including the actions of the responding officers, is under internal investigation. Once we gather all the facts, we will comment further. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 14, 2018

Staff writer Joseph N. DiStefano contributed to this article.