Mike Pence to headline Lou Barletta fundraiser at Union League

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters. He is headlining a Philadelphia fundraiser for Senate candidate Lou Barletta later this month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence will headline a Philadelphia fundraiser for Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Lou Barletta.

Republican Party chairman Val DiGiorgio said Wednesday that he expects the July 23 event to raise $300,000 to $400,000 for Barletta, who has badly trailed Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in campaign cash. The event will be held at the Union League, a spokesperson for Barletta’s senatorial campaign confirmed. The campaign did not elaborate on time or attendance details.

Casey is running for a third term.

No independent poll puts Barletta within striking distance of Casey, although Barletta is a staunch supporter of President Trump and Republican officials expect Trump will come to Pennsylvania to campaign for Barletta. Trump extended a public congratulations to Barletta after he won May’s Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary race, remarking on Twitter that Barletta “will be a great Senator and will represent his people well.”

Congratulations to Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania. He will be a great Senator and will represent his people well – like they haven’t been represented in many years. Lou is a friend of mine and a special guy, he will very much help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2018

At the end of April, Barletta reported $1.3 million in the bank, compared to Casey’s $10 million.

A Barletta fundraiser scheduled next week is being headlined by Nigel Farage, an architect of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Pence’s upcoming visit to Philadelphia will be his second in recent months, after he participated in a fundraiser at the Rittenhouse Hotel alongside GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Wagner in June.

At that event, the vice president was met with dozens of protesters who gathered in Rittenhouse Square, voicing general disapproval of the Trump administration and specifically targeting its “zero tolerance” policy that separated children from parents attempting to cross into the U.S. Trump, facing pushback, signed an executive order ending the policy.

>> READ MORE: Lou Barletta rolls with Trump, as president shifts policy at border

The administration has said that all eligible young children have been reunited, though nearly half of kids under 5 remain separated from their families because of safety concerns or other issues.

Protests rallying against the July 23 visit are being organized by Refuse Fascism Philly, Refuse Fascism, Delco NOW and Philly UP and NextGen Pennsylvania.