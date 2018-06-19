Protesters rally outside Pence fund-raiser at Rittenhouse

SEPTA shows off new look for City Hall transit center

SEPTA shows off new look for City Hall transit center Jun 19

Lansdale exists because of the railroad. Now those tracks may be key to its future

Lansdale exists because of the railroad. Now those tracks may be key to its future Jun 17

Jeff Gammage, a staff writer, was part of the five-reporter team that won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for public service. He’s the author of China Ghosts: My Daughter's Journey to America, My Passage to Fatherhood , and has written about adoption for publications including the New York Times. He is a 1982 graduate of James Madison University, and a recipient of the school’s Ronald E. Carrier Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award.

Brian Lee, 37, from Somerset, N.J., said he was compelled to protest Tuesday after listening to the audio of crying children being separated from their parents that was released Monday by ProPublica.

A crowd of 1,000 protesters has gathered at Rittenhouse Square late Tuesday afternoon outside a fund-raiser headlined by Vice President Pence to voice their opposition to the Trump adminstration’s immigration policies.

The fund-raiser for the Republican Governors Association — featuring Pence and Scott Wagner, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor — was being held at the Rittenhouse Hotel. The event is closed to the news media.

The demonstrators are decrying the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their parents upon their entry to the U.S. along the southern border.

Brian Lee, 37, from Somerset, NJ, said he was compelled to protest today after listening to the audio of crying children being separated from their parents that was released by @ProPublica yesterday #penceprotest @phillydotcom pic.twitter.com/21EpwiCHRd — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) June 19, 2018

Police reported no problems.

Crowd at Rittenhouse is growing as people file into the park. Probably close to 1,000 now. @PhillyInquirer @phillydotcom pic.twitter.com/v1GTojXFr7 — Jeff Gammage (@JeffGammage) June 19, 2018

More than 1,500 people have said on Facebook that they would attend the protest in Rittenhouse Square organized by groups such as Refuse Fascism Philly and Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates. The Facebook event is titled: “Pence in PHL: Stop Separating Families! Trump/Pence Must Go!”

“In the name of humanity, no more tearing immigrant children from their parents and keeping children in hellish detention camps,” the organizers wrote.

Participants in the Rittenhouse demonstration and others across the country used the hash tag #KeepFamiliesTogether, which was near the top of Twitter’s United States top trending, second only to the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Activists brought pairs of children’s shoes to be set down and organized as a silent protest against the separation of families at the nation’s Southwest border.

Children’s shoes in the park, about 40 or 50 pairs, representing children who were separated from their parents by immigration officials. pic.twitter.com/R8gy7lPf7j — Jason Laughlin (@jasmlaughlin) June 19, 2018

The use of children’s imagery has become a main component of the demonstrations against the administration’s policy of taking children from migrant parents. Earlier this month in Philadelphia, protesters left a row of children’s toys – stuffed bears, baby rattles and soap bubbles – outside the Center City offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to symbolize children who were missing from their families.

Despite an uproar across the political spectrum over the administration’s separation policy, President Trump has refused to back down.

Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018

Councilwoman Helen Gym wrote on Twitter Monday that she’d be protesting. “There is no other place to be,” she wrote.

Tomorrow 6/19 at 5 p.m. Rittenhouse Hotel. There is no other place to be. https://t.co/5CYyCCw9Tb — Helen Gym (@HelenGym2015) June 18, 2018

Wagner, a former state senator, is running against Gov. Wolf, a Democrat seeking a second term.

Republican donors are being asked for up to $50,000 at Tuesday night’s fund-raiser, a GOP source told the Inquirer and Daily News last week.