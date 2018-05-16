Starbucks bathrooms will be open to everyone following arrest of two black men in Philadelphia

Trump congratulates 'friend' Lou Barletta after Pa. primary win: 'He will be a great Senator' May 16

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., Republican primary candidate for U.S. Senate, gestures after talking to supporters during an election night results party, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Hazleton, Pa.

President Trump congratulated U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta Wednesday on his win in the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary race — though it’s certainly not the first time he’s thrown him support.

Barletta, an ally of the president, will appear on the ballot against incumbent two-term Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in November after defeating State Rep. Jim Christiana of Beaver in the primary election held Tuesday.

“He will be a great Senator and will represent his people well — like they haven’t been represented in many years,” Trump said on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Lou is a friend of mine and a special guy, he will very much help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Congratulations to Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania. He will be a great Senator and will represent his people well – like they haven’t been represented in many years. Lou is a friend of mine and a special guy, he will very much help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2018

Barletta thanked him in response.

“Just like you’ve never turned your back on the American people, I will never turn my back on Pennsylvania,” he wrote. “Help is on the way in the Senate!”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump. Just like you’ve never turned your back on the American people, I will never turn my back on Pennsylvania. Help is on the way in the Senate! https://t.co/q1IY07yhNL — Lou Barletta (@louforsenate) May 16, 2018

The shoutout came as no surprise — Barletta, a hard-liner on illegal immigration, was an early supporter of Trump who served on his transition team. The president was vocal about him running for the seat back on Twitter back in February.

Rep. Lou Barletta, a Great Republican from Pennsylvania who was one of my very earliest supporters, will make a FANTASTIC Senator. He is strong & smart, loves Pennsylvania & loves our Country! Voted for Tax Cuts, unlike Bob Casey, who listened to Tax Hikers Pelosi and Schumer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2018

Last October, Trump also called Barletta a “great guy” who will “win big” during a rally in Harrisburg.

Barletta, who raised nearly $3 million to Christiana’s $274,000 but spent little of it on the primary, won with 63 percent of the vote Tuesday.