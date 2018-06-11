Temple grad Ali Watkins, a New York Times reporter, at center of debate over press freedom and government leaks

Woman trying to burn American flag arrested at Philly Pride, police say Jun 11

Police say Ryan Segin, 18, tried to burn an American flag at 12th and Locust Streets, where the city’s LGBT community was celebrating the Pride parade on Sunday.

A woman tried to light an American flag on fire amid crowds that had assembled for Philadelphia’s Pride parade Sunday, police said.

Ryan Segin, 18, of Woodbine, N.J., was arrested around 12:10 p.m. at 12th and Locust Streets. Photos taken by freelance photographer Bastiaan Slabbers showed the arrest.

Moments before start of #PhillyPride parade one protestor was taken into custody after attempting to lit an American flag. ( photos for @WHYYNews ) pic.twitter.com/KTnPN3rL2a — Bastiaan Slabbers (@BasSlabbers) June 10, 2018

While flag burning is not illegal, police said Segin tried to set the blaze amid a crowd. She was charged with attempt to commit arson, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and other related offenses, police said.

Police described the flag as a “a thin blue line American flag.” It had black and white stripes, along with a blue stripe. On social media, some people referred to it as a Blue Lives Matter flag.

Blue Lives Matter, a movement to honor police officers, was created in response to Black Lives Matter, a movement that has called out police killings of people of color.

Some people, including the Facebook page Philly Socialists, questioned the arrest and rallied in support of Segin. The page identified Segin as transgender.

Philly: please share and show up!!! This is awful that a trans person would be forcibly removed from Pride and that… Posted by Philly Socialists on Sunday, June 10, 2018

As of Monday morning, more than $1,800 had been raised to help Segin with court fees and other charges once she is released.