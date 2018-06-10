PrideDay celebrates a 30-year tradition in Philly

5-year-old shot along with four others in N. Philly

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

Revelers at the annual gay pride parade hold up a giant rainbow flag in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Nearly 50 years ago, the first gay pride parade was held in New York City to commemorate the first anniversary of the Stonewall riots, demonstrations sparked by a police raid on a gay club that served as the first major protest on behalf of LGBT equal rights.

Philadelphia held its first pride parade in 1972, a celebration that lapsed in subsequent years until 1988, when a parade from the gayborhood to LOVE Park led to a commitment to hold a gay pride parade and festival every June.

Happy Gay Pride 🏳️‍🌈 from your friends at Nick's! We are located just a few feet from the parade route and open all day to celebrate with you. pic.twitter.com/lsjFBjE8d3 — Nicks Bar & Grille (@NicksOldCity) June 10, 2018

That tradition — PrideDay — is celebrating its 30th year today with a 1.5-mile parade from 13th and Locust Streets, past a judging stand at Independence Mall and down to Penn’s Landing, where a festival of food, drink, music and dancing kicks off around 1:30 p.m. at the Great Plaza.

Similar celebrations filled streets and parks in cities across the country and world.

Over 250,000 revelers flood Tel Aviv for Israel's biggest ever Gay Pride parade | The Times of Israel https://t.co/kXHSWHo8xu — BEN ISRAEL (@israel_ben) June 10, 2018

Next up by Philly Pride Presents: OutFest on Oct. 9.

