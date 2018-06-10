PrideDay celebrates a 30-year tradition in Philly

Nearly 50 years ago, the first gay pride parade was held in New York City to commemorate the first anniversary of the Stonewall riots, demonstrations sparked by a police raid on a gay club that served as the first major protest on behalf of LGBT equal rights.
Philadelphia held its first pride parade in 1972, a celebration that lapsed in subsequent years until 1988, when a parade from the gayborhood to LOVE Park led to a commitment to hold a gay pride parade and festival every June.
Happy Gay Pride 🏳️🌈 from your friends at Nick's! We are located just a few feet from the parade route and open all day to celebrate with you. pic.twitter.com/lsjFBjE8d3
— Nicks Bar & Grille (@NicksOldCity) June 10, 2018
That tradition — PrideDay — is celebrating its 30th year today with a 1.5-mile parade from 13th and Locust Streets, past a judging stand at Independence Mall and down to Penn’s Landing, where a festival of food, drink, music and dancing kicks off around 1:30 p.m. at the Great Plaza.
Similar celebrations filled streets and parks in cities across the country and world.
And then this happened at the Albuquerque Pride Parade? Can you say adorable?https://t.co/H9xzzGlabs#abqpride #pride #abqpride2018 #pridefest2018 #gaypride #gaypridenm #lgbtqpride #lgbtq #abqgaychamber #eqnm #abqprideparade pic.twitter.com/nn6lhMn2cs
— Albuquerque Pride (@ABQ_Pride) June 10, 2018
Over 250,000 revelers flood Tel Aviv for Israel's biggest ever Gay Pride parade | The Times of Israel https://t.co/kXHSWHo8xu
— BEN ISRAEL (@israel_ben) June 10, 2018
Next up by Philly Pride Presents: OutFest on Oct. 9.
