Felony charges dropped against transgender woman accused of trying to burn flag at Philly Pride

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has dropped some of the charges against a transgender woman accused of trying to light a flag on fire in a crowd at the Pride parade Sunday.
ReeAnna Segin, 18, is no longer facing felony charges of attempted arson and risking a catastrophe. Those charges were withdrawn at a court hearing Wednesday morning.
Segin is still facing misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.
>> Read more: Why a transgender woman was sent to a men’s prison in Philadelphia
She was arrested after she allegedly tried to pour accelerant on a flag and light it on fire amid a crowd that had gathered at 12th and Locust streets for Pride, authorities said. Officers found road flares protruding from Segin’s backpack, which also contained a can of paint thinner and a blue lighter stick, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Police described the flag Segin allegedly tried to burn as a “a thin blue line American flag.” It had black and white stripes along with a blue stripe. Some people on social media referred to it as a Blue Lives Matter flag, though it’s unclear whether that was the case.
Segin was sent to a men’s prison in Philadelphia before activists and others — including the city’s LGBT affairs director — helped bail her out Monday. Her placement in the prison sparked concerns about where authorities should house transgender inmates.
For the sake of transparency: Yesterday at the beginning of the Pride parade, a trans woman was arrested at 12th and…
Posted by Amber Hikes on Monday, June 11, 2018