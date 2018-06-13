Woman trying to burn flag arrested at Philly Pride, police say

Felony charges dropped against transgender woman accused of trying to burn flag at Philly Pride

Why a transgender woman was sent to a men's prison in Philadelphia

Moments before the bikes, floats and groups went by during Philadelphia’s Pride parade Sunday, officers arrested ReeAnna Segin for allegedly trying to light a flag on fire in the crowd.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has dropped some of the charges against a transgender woman accused of trying to light a flag on fire in a crowd at the Pride parade Sunday.

ReeAnna Segin, 18, is no longer facing felony charges of attempted arson and risking a catastrophe. Those charges were withdrawn at a court hearing Wednesday morning.

Segin is still facing misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

She was arrested after she allegedly tried to pour accelerant on a flag and light it on fire amid a crowd that had gathered at 12th and Locust streets for Pride, authorities said. Officers found road flares protruding from Segin’s backpack, which also contained a can of paint thinner and a blue lighter stick, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Police described the flag Segin allegedly tried to burn as a “a thin blue line American flag.” It had black and white stripes along with a blue stripe. Some people on social media referred to it as a Blue Lives Matter flag, though it’s unclear whether that was the case.

Segin was sent to a men’s prison in Philadelphia before activists and others — including the city’s LGBT affairs director — helped bail her out Monday. Her placement in the prison sparked concerns about where authorities should house transgender inmates.