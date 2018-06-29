Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to challenge block of grand jury report on clergy sex abuse

Angela Couloumbis covers state government in Harrisburg. She has been a reporter at the Inquirersince 1996, covering city government, courts and neighborhoods in Philadelphia and Camden, and the governors and governments of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, pictured above, spent nearly two years investigating allegations of decades worth of clergy abuse in six of the state’s eight Catholic dioceses. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro intends to file an objection Monday to the state Supreme Court’s decision to block the release of a grand jury report into clergy sex abuse in six of the state’s eight Catholic dioceses.

The state Supreme Court, in an opinion issued earlier this week, noted that the attorney general’s office did not object to a short stay while some pending legal issues were ironed out. But it also left the door open for Shapiro’s office to file an objection if it felt the stay lasted too long.

“There are legal filings the Court must decide. In acting on Monday, we are hopeful the Court will expeditiously decide these issues and lift the stay,” Shapiro said in a statement issued Friday morning. “The people of Pennsylvania have a right to see the report, know who is attempting to block its release and why, and to hear the voices of the victims of sexual abuse within the Church.”

The more than 800-page grand jury report follows a nearly two-year-long investigation by the state Attorney General’s office, and is expected to detail alleged clergy abuse in all of the state’s Catholic dioceses except for Philadelphia and Altoona-Johnstown. The later two have already been the subject of similar investigations.

Shapiro had been expected to make the report public by month’s end. But lawyers for a group of unnamed individuals and organizations have mounted a behind-the-scenes legal challenge to block its release, a fight that has also now landed before the state’s highest court.

Little is know about the legal maneuvers in the case, as it has played out almost entirely under court seal. Neither side will identify any of the petitioners. Only the names of six of their lawyers have appeared in public documents, and none will say who they represent.

The judge who oversaw the grand jury’s work, Norman A. Krumenacker III, was the first to provide a glimpse into the arguments behind the court fight. In an 11-page opinion issued publicly earlier this month, he wrote that the petitioners had argued that they have a right to hearings to challenge parts of the report to protect their reputations before they are named in it.

Krumenacker rejected their arguments, paving the way for the report’s public release. His decision was then appealed to the high court.

Last week, the state Supreme Court issued issued a tersely-worded order, saying only that Shapiro’s office was barred from publicly releasing the document. Following days of criticism by victims advocates and others, the high court on Monday offered a five-page explanation of its reasoning, saying that concerns had been raised by “many individuals” about the secretive nature of the grand jury process and the ability of some people named in the report to address or respond to the allegations contained in it.

The high court said it needed appropriate time to weigh those petitions and determine if the challengers’ rights are being infringed. It did not, however, publicly set a timetable for a decision.

This story will be updated.