Pa. Supreme Court says 'many' people challenged release of clergy sex-abuse report

HARRISBURG — Five days after blocking the release of a long-awaited grand jury report into clergy sex abuse in six Catholic dioceses statewide, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday said it had agreed to stay the document’s release because of challenges filed by “many individuals” who are named in the report.

“Most, if not all, of the petitioners alleged that they are named or identified in Report No. 1 in a way that unconstitutionally infringes on their right to reputation and denies them due process based upon the lack of a pre-deprivation hearing and/or an opportunity to be heard by the grand jury,” the court wrote in a five-page unsigned opinion. “Many individuals have lodged challenges to Report No. 1 with the supervising judge, generally asserting a denial of constitutional rights.”

The court said it needed appropriate time to weigh those petitions and determine if the challengers’ rights are being infringed. Its opinion did not lay out a timetable for when the report could be released, but said the state Attorney General’s Office, which has overseen the investigation, did not object to the stay.

The report is expected to cover all of the dioceses in Pennsylvania except for the one in Altoona-Johnstown and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, both of which have been the subject of similar scrutiny in the past.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.