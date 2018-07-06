News outlets argue state law requires release of Pa. report on clergy sex abuse

Current and former clergy members behind push to block report on clergy sex abuse

The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, pictured above, led the two-year investigation into alleged clergy sexual abuse in Catholic dioceses across the state. YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

HARRISBURG – Lawyers for nine news outlets argued Friday in court papers that state law requires the public release of a grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse in Catholic dioceses that is now at the center of a heated legal battle.

Eli Segal and Michael A. Schwartz, the Pepper Hamilton LLP lawyers representing the news outlets, said they are not seeking access to secret grand jury material – simply the final product of the grand jury’s two-year long investigation into the matter.

Attorneys for unnamed clergy members who are challenging the news media’s request argued earlier this week that releasing the report, which is expected to detail decades of sexual abuse in nearly every Catholic diocese in the state, would unjustly tarnish their clients’ reputations.

But Segal and Schwartz called that argument “a straw man.”

The media’s case will be decided by the state Supreme Court, which is also considering a separate challenge from the unnamed clergy members about their right to rebut the grand jury findings.

Segal and Schwartz said Friday that the justices could order the release of a redacted copy of the report without damaging the reputation of anyone who has a challenge pending.

The grand jury report was expected to be released by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro last month. But a group of unnamed individuals blocked the move by filing sealed challenges last month to the state’s highest court.

The petitioners have argued that they have a right to their reputation under the state Constitution that would be trampled by unfettered release of the Attorney General’s two-year investigation into alleged clergy sexual abuse. They have also questioned the conclusions drawn by the statewide grand jury that heard the evidence and produced the more-than-800-page report; and asserted that their due process rights have been ignored.

In response, the state Supreme Court last month agreed to temporarily halt the report’s public release, a move that generated a wave of anger and criticism from dozens of victims who testified before the grand jury and who fear they will once again find their voices silenced.

The media organizations, including The Inquirer and Daily News and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, late last week asked the high court to lift its temporary stay. They called the document a “matter of extraordinary public importance.”

Segal and Schwartz asked that the full report be publicly released. However, they said that if the justices needed more time to consider the due process challenges by the unnamed petitioners, they should order the release of a redacted version.

The unnamed petitioners pushed back. This week, their lawyers filed court papers to block the news organizations’ requests. In doing so, they provided the first glimpse into who some of them are – a secret protected by court seal. Though the petitioners were not identified by name, their lawyers described them as a group of current and former members of the clergy.