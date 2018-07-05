Inquirer, other Pa. news outlets petition Supreme Court for access to grand jury report on clergy sex abuse

Current and former clergy members behind push to block report on clergy sex abuse

Current and former clergy members behind push to block report on clergy sex abuse Jul 5

The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, pictured above at the podium, conducted a nearly two-year investigation into allegations of clergy sexual abuse at nearly every Catholic diocese in the state. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer

HARRISBURG – Nearly two dozen current and former clergy members are among those seeking to block the release of a highly-anticipated grand jury report outlining decades of alleged clergy sexual abuse in Catholic dioceses across the state, according to a court document filed Thursday.

The revelation that clergy members are involved in the fierce but secret legal battle came in response to a push by The Inquirer and Daily News, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and seven other news organizations who have together asked the state Supreme Court to lift its indefinite stay on the report’s release.

Attorneys for the clergy members said in Thursday’s court filing that they believe the report is full of inaccuracies that would unfairly tarnish the reputations of the clients, whom they did not publicly name. They presented examples of four priests whose stories believe represent wider factual problems with the report. The names of the priests, and the specifics of their cases, were redacted.

Their filing came hours after state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, which led the investigation that produced the grand jury report, said it supports the public release of the report and did not oppose the media organizations’ attempts to access it.

The news outlets last week also asked the high court to make public the names of the individuals and organizations that have mounted the secret legal battle to block the document from being disseminated.

Lawyers for the news organizations have called the report a “matter of extraordinary public importance.”

The more than 800-page grand jury report is expected to detail alleged clergy abuse in all of the state’s Catholic dioceses except for Philadelphia and Altoona-Johnstown. Those two have already been the subject of similar investigations.

Shapiro had been expected to make the report public by the end of June. But lawyers for a group of unnamed individuals and organizations have been fighting behind-the-scenes to block its release. Thursday’s court filing offered the first glimpse into who might be behind that challenge.

At the heart of the petitioners’ objections is that they have a right to challenge portions of the report before it is released in order to protect their reputations.

Last month, the state Supreme Court issued a tersely worded order saying only that Shapiro’s office was barred from publicly releasing the document. Following days of criticism by victim advocates and others, the high court later offered a five-page explanation of its reasoning, saying that concerns had been raised by “many individuals” about the secretive nature of the grand jury process and the ability of some people named in the report to address or respond to the allegations contained in it.

The high court said it needed appropriate time to weigh those petitions and determine if the challengers’ rights are being infringed. It did not publicly set a timetable for a decision.

Lawyers for the news outlets said that if the justices need more time to consider the challenges, they should order the release of a redacted version of the report, striking out only those sections that apply to the petitioners.

They also asked that the court make publicly available the docket and all filings associated with the legal challenge — with redactions, if necessary. As it stands, the docket is not publicly available.