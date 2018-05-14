Meek Mill gives first performance after prison with surprise appearance at Miami festival

Rapper Meek Mill smiles before the Sixers play the Boston Celtics in game two of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday, May 3, 2018 in Boston.

Meek Mill is back to performing following his five-month stint in prison thanks to a surprise performance at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival over the weekend.

Mill, 31, performed Saturday at Rolling Loud’s Hemp High Stage to a crowd of thousands of fans, Rolling Stone reports. He was introduced to the stage by DJ Khaled, who called Mill’s appearance “historic” prior to his unannounced performance.

“It feels good to be back and free in front of the m— people,” Mill said during his 20-minute set. “Thank you to everybody that supported me. They tried to take my freedom. They tried to crush my dreams. But now we’re in Miami glowing the f— up. Let’s get it.”

The set reportedly included renditions of tracks including “Dreams and Nightmares,” “Issues,” and “On the Regular,” among other songs. According to Complex, guests included rappers Lil Baby, Tory Lanez, and Gunna.

Mill’s performance at the festival was his first since being released from Chester State Correctional Institution on bail last month. Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced the rapper to two to four years in prison in November last year due to probation violations stemming from 2008 gun and drug convictions.

The sentence was met with protests and celebrity support for Mill, who has since positioned himself as a figure in the movement for criminal justice reform as a result of the attention his case has received. After five months in Chester SCI, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered Mill’s release on bail.

Since his release, Mill has discussed his case on NBC’s Dateline, telling host Lester Holt that despite being released from prison, the reapper still doesn’t feel free, Mill is also working with Amazon Studios to produce a six-part docuseries about his experience with the criminal justice system that is scheduled for a 2019 release.

Following his release from prison last month, Mill issued a statement indicating that he would “shine a light” on criminal justice reform.

“Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury,” Mill said in his statement. “I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues…I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”