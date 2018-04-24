Meek Mill to be released from prison on bail

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that rapper Meek Mill be immediately released from prison on bail, ending a controversial five-month incarceration marked by celebrity support, conflict with a judge, and questions about the validity of his decade-old arrest.

In an order issued Tuesday afternoon, the high court granted Mill “extraordinary relief” because of questions the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office recently expressed about the credibility of Mill’s arresting officer. Prosecutors said last week that they believed Mill was entitled to a new trial and would not oppose his release on bail.

The rapper tweeted about his release shortly after the order was made public, calling his time behind bars “a nightmare” but thanking his family, supporters, and even prosecutors.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

He also posted a photo on Instagram expressing support for the 76ers, who will play the Miami Heat in a playoff game Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. A spokesman for Michael Rubin, a co-owner of the team, said Mill plans to attend the game, although it was not immediately clear how quickly Mill might be released to get to the arena.

Let’s go @sixers A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

Mill’s attorney Joe Tacopina said in a statement that he was “thrilled,” and that “Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Mill supporters gathered outside the state prison in Chester where he has been incarcerated, blocking traffic in an impromptu rally while trying to catch a glimpse of the entertainer upon his release.

Mill has been imprisoned since November, when Common Pleas Judge Genece E. Brinkley sentenced him to two to four years for probation violations related to a decade-old conviction on gun and drug charges.

Her decision sparked immediate outrage among athletes and celebrities, and fans rallied outside the Criminal Justice Center to describe Mill’s case as an example of the flaws in the criminal justice system.

Political support soon followed, with Mayor Kenney among those who traveled to the prison in Chester to visit the Philadelphia-born Mill, 30, whose legal name is Robert Rihmeek Williams.

But perhaps nothing was more instrumental in facilitating his release than what happened after District Attorney Larry Krasner took office in January.

Krasner, who campaigned on a pledge to reduce the number of people behind bars, disclosed in February that Mill’s arresting officer, Reginald V. Graham, was on a list of police officers with credibility questions, something Mill’s attorneys said they had not previously been told.

His attorneys then filed paperwork accusing Graham of lying to secure Mill’s arrest, and Krasner’s office responded by saying it had questions about whether Mill’s original conviction should stand. Last week, prosecutors stated in court that they believed that Mill was entitled to a new trial and that they did not oppose his release on bail.

Still, none of those actions led to Mill’s release because his case lay in the hands of Brinkley. For months, Mill’s legal team smeared her with accusations of ethical improprieties, which she later described as evidence-free. And late last month, the judge defended her handling of the case, saying: “This court committed no error.”

The Supreme Court’s order Tuesday said that because the District Attorney’s Office had agreed to a new trial and did not oppose Mill’s release on bail, the rapper should be immediately released.

It was not immediately clear whether prosecutors would seek to try Mill again on the original drug and gun charges. Ben Waxman, a spokesman for Krasner’s office, declined to offer further specifics about Mill’s case, but noted that prosecutors last week dismissed three other cases built by Graham due to concerns about the officer’s credibility.

This is a developing story that will be updated.