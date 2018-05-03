Meek Mill to focus on criminal justice system in six-part Amazon Prime docuseries

Richard Curtis, Perkasie teacher made famous on 'Live with Kelly,' gets his own TV show on Fox 29 May 3

A film crew records rapper Meek Mill speaking during a news conference promoting Gov. Tom Wolf's proposals to reform the criminal justice system at the National Constitution Center on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Philly rapper Meek Mill’s experience with the criminal justice system over the past decade will be the focus of an upcoming six-part documentary series from Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios announced today.

Mill, who is in Philadelphia today at the Constitution Center with Gov. Tom Wolf, has partnered with Amazon for the series, which will chronicle the rapper’s highly publicized legal odyssey, as well as examine the “negative effects [of] long tail probation” in urban communities, according to a release. Produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation, the untitled series aims to provide an intimate look at Mill’s life, career, and trip through the criminal justice system.

The series is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime in 2019. It will be organized into six hour-long episodes that follow Mill’s story from his childhood up through his most recent legal troubles.

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story,” Mill said via a release. “Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was recently released from Chester State Correctional Institution on bail after being sentenced to two to four years of jail time. Judge Genece Brinkley issued the sentence in connection with a 2008 drug and gun case.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court secured Mill’s release on bail last month as a measure of “extraordinary relief” due to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office’s concerns about the credibility of the rapper’s arresting officer. Following his release, Mill spoke with NBC’s Lester Holt on Dateline, saying “I don’t feel free.”

“I ain’t feel free since I caught this case at the age of 19. And me, I just pray. I believe god is my first lawyer. I always believed that,” he said. “I got a lot of important people depending on me. And I’m not talking about them people, public officials, I’m talking about the men that’s depending on me going through the same thing I’m going through.”