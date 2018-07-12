Pa. state universities to hike tuition nearly 3 percent

In wake of biz school scandal, Temple faces more scrutiny for data falsification

Tuition will rise nearly 3 percent at Cheyney and the other 13 state universities under a plan approved Thursday.

The 14 state universities in Pennsylvania’s system will hike tuition by nearly 3 percent for 2018-19, despite calls from some legislators to freeze costs.

Pennsylvania students – nearly 90 percent of those enrolled – will pay $224 more per year for a total cost of $7,716, under a plan approved by the system’s board of governors and endorsed by Gov. Wolf.

The decision, by a 15-4 vote, came as the board grappled with how to close a nearly $50 million budget gap. The tuition increase will help with about $30 million of that shortfall.

“We would like not to raise it, but we have a gap to fill,” said Tom Muller, chair of the university success committee, who proposed the increase for consideration.

The state system has been struggling for years with declining enrollment and budget shortfalls, and last year embarked on a plan to improve the system. This year, the legislature awarded the system a 3.3 percent or $15 million boost in funding, and House Speaker Mike Tuzai, (R., Allegheny,) called on state and state-related schools to freeze tuition and room and board costs.

Turzai, who is on the system’s board of governors, voted no on the tuition hike and spoke against it. Joining in opposing the hike were: State Rep. Michael Hanna, Sen. Judith Schwank and student Joar Dahn.

The state system schools include: Bloomsburg, Cheyney, Clarion, California, West Chester, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Slippery Rock, Shippensburg, Indiana, East Stroudsburg, Millersville, Edinboro and Mansfield.

Earlier this week, Temple University voted to raise tuition by 2 percent. The University of Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State University plan to vote next week. Penn State’s president Eric Barron has said he will propose a freeze in light of the state’s 3 percent funding boost for state-related schools.

During about an hour of discussion, the state board struggled with how to close a shortfall in a system that has made $360 million in cuts since 2005.

“At a certain point, you’re cutting into bone. You’re cutting into vital arteries,” said board member David Maser, who supported the increase. “I will support the motion because I think it’s the right balance.”

Sarah Galbally, Gov. Wolf’s representative on the board, also voted in favor of the increase.

“My marching orders from him,” she said of the governor, “are to support a 2.99 percent increase.”