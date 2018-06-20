Penn State president to seek tuition freeze if proposed state budget passes

Ivy League identity crisis: What does Penn's Fels Institute want to be?

With news of a proposed 3 percent increase in state funding, Pennsylvania State University president Eric Barron said Wednesday he will recommend no tuition hike for state residents for 2018-19 if the state budget proposal is approved.

It would be only the second time in more than 50 years that in-state students would pay no tuition increase systemwide. Out-of-state students, about 30 percent of Penn State’s student body, could face an increase.

The tuition freeze would be in effect for all of Penn State’s campuses, including its main University Park campus.The board of trustees would consider the proposal at its meetings on July 19 and 20.

“We are encouraged by the direction of these conversations,” said Mark Dambly, chairman of Penn State’s board of trustees. “… If this proposal were to proceed, we look forward to considering president Barron’s recommendations at our upcoming meeting.”

Barron’s statements came after the legislature and Gov. Wolf appeared this week to have struck an agreement on a state budget. That spending plan still faces a final vote, which could come this week.

The last time Penn State froze tuition system wide was 2015-16 – and that was a first in 49 years. Since then, some members of the university’s board of trustees have been urging the university to institute another freeze.

Eight of Penn’s State’s 19 Commonwealth campuses – Beaver, DuBois, Fayette, Greater Allegheny, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Shenango and Wilkes-Barre – have kept tuition frozen for the last three years.

In-state freshmen and sophomores currently pay $17,416 on the University Park campus. Out-of-state students pay $32,644.

The proposed state budget includes a boost of nearly $17 million for the four state-related universities: Penn State ($7.5 million), Temple ($4.5), the University of Pittsburgh ($4.4) and Lincoln (nearly $475,000).

It also proposes a 3.3 percent increase or about $15 million for the 14 universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, including Bloomsburg, Clarion, Cheyney, California, Edinboro, Indiana, Millersville, Mansfield, East Stroudsburg, West Chester, Slippery Rock, Shippensburg, Kutztown and Lock Haven.

Temple is scheduled to decide on its tuition at a July 10 meeting of the board of trustees, said spokesman Ray Betzner. Temple last year raised tuition 2.5 percent, or $384, for in-state students for an annual cost of $15,768 and 4.4 percent, or $1,152, for out-of-state students for an annual tab of $27,528.

The state system schools aren’t likely to hold the line on tuition. The system had requested a $73 million increase in state funding.

The system, said spokesman Kenn Marshall, would have to make up the $58 million gap with tuition increases or cuts.

“We needed significantly more than that to balance our budget without a tuition increase,” he said.

Base tuition at the universities is $7,492.