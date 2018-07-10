news

Temple University to raise tuition 2 percent

by Susan Snyder, Staff Writer
Susan Snyder

Despite calls from some legislators for state-related schools to freeze tuition for Pennsylvania students next year in light of a state funding boost, Temple University’s board of trustees on Tuesday voted to raise the base price for in-state students by 2 percent.

“We just couldn’t go to zero,” said Ken Kaiser, Temple’s chief financial officer.

Temple undergraduates who live in Pennsylvania will pay $16,080, up $312 from 2017-18. Out-of-state students will face a steeper hike, 2.4 percent or $648, for a total of $28,176.

Mandatory fees will remain the same.

Kaiser said the legislature’s three percent or $4.5 million funding boost allowed the university to keep fees the same and avoid a larger tuition increase. The university had been considering a $528 increase for in-state students, he said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the increase,” Kaiser said. “It had a real impact on in-state students.”

It’s unclear what the other state and state-related universities will do. Pennsylvania State University president Eric Barron said last month that he planned to propose a tuition freeze for in-state students in light of the state funding boost. The Penn State board meets next week.

The University of Pittsburgh, also a state-related school, will consider tuition rates on Monday.

The 14-university Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which includes West Chester and Cheyney Universities, plans to vote later this week. That system is faced with closing a projected $58 million shortfall, even with the 3.3 percent or $15 million funding increase awarded by the state legislature.

House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny) last month called for state and state-related schools to freeze tuition and room and board.

Temple increased room and board under 3 percent earlier this year.

The university last froze tuition in 2012.

