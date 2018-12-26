So much happened this year—every single hour, it seemed—that my 2018 cartoons remind me of incidents I’ve almost forgotten. Remember when we were about to make peace with North Korea? That women were finally believed when they dimed out their sexual abusers? When the Pennsylvania Supreme Court gave the state semi-sensible voting districts? Hey, anyone remember who won the Super Bowl?

The good news, from my point of view anyway, is that, thanks to American voters, so many talented new people from many new (to national government) backgrounds and ages will help run the country come January. And lots of them are women! As a firm believer in equality, I am confident that a few of them will be just as awful as the worst representatives they replaced—ensuring the continued existence of political cartoons.

However, as an ever-hopeful citizen, I believe that some of them will open new doors for us, that they will find ways to work with or around everyone already in Congress, and that they will find ways to solve at least some of our problems. If that should happen and the need for cartoons about national politics disappeared, I would not despair. I would still have Philadelphia.

We won!
Signe Wilkinson
What Pennsylvania's Congressional map looked like before the State Supreme Court, in a burst of rare for Pennsylvania sanity, redistricted sensibly.
Signe Wilkinson
Given how many things President Trump and Kim Jong-un have in common, I actually thought there was a chance for peace between our countries.
Signe Wilkinson
Ever since I drew this in March, we've found that Mark Zuckerberg just knows more and more about us — and finds more and more people to sell our information to.
Signe Wilkinson
I don't know about your neighborhood, but tax hikes are the one topic everyone in my neck of the woods talks about.
Signe Wilkinson
We hold these truths to be self-evident: my part of the flag is better than your part of the flag but it takes both parts to make the United States.
Signe Wilkinson
President Trump couldn't bring himself to denounce Mohammad bin Salman's for ordering the murder of a Saudi journalist living in America.
Signe Wilkinson
Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to a lifetime position on the Supreme Court despite accusations of improper sexual relations with that woman, Christine Blasey Ford.
Signe Wilkinson
After this "Year of the Woman," the U.S. House of Representatives will be a whole, entire 22 percent women.
Signe Wilkinson
Despite President Trump's repeated criticisms, Robert Mueller is still investigating. Maybe in 2019 we'll find out what he's found out.
Signe Wilkinson
In June, when the U.S. Border Control separated hundreds of children from their parents, both liberals and conservatives protested.
Signe Wilkinson
In June, when the U.S. Border Control separated hundreds of children from their parents, both liberals and conservatives protested.