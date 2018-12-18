A week before Trump’s inauguration, reports surfaced that Flynn was in touch with the Russians during the transition. Four days after the inauguration Flynn was interviewed by the FBI — a meeting we know now that he lied during. The Washington Post broke a story that Flynn was in touch with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, during the transition and negotiated foreign policy while having no official capacity and while another administration was in place. On February 13, less than a month into the administration, Michael Flynn resigned, clearly caving to pressure from inside the White House.