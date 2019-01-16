The weather forecast for the Philadelphia area for next few days seems to have a little bit of everything that winter has to offer: snow, rain, wintry mix, and a flash freeze. Here’s the latest of what we know:
- There’s nothing special in the forecast for today or Thursday during the day, but some snowfall is expected after nightfall Thursday with accumulations ranging from less than inch in South Jersey to an inch in the city and 2 inches north and west of the city. The snowfall should end around dawn Friday. The National Weather Service says the morning commute could be affected where the snow has accumulated the most and that it might issue a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region.
- Forecasters are tracking what the weather service is calling a “a significant winter storm” with a “healthy moisture plume” arriving Saturday that will affect the Philadelphia area. As of now, it looks like it will bring a mix of precipitation with varying impacts from north to south. A flash freeze is possible Sunday afternoon as the storm moves out and arctic air charges in.
- The storm’s progress looks like this in the current forecast: There’s a chance of rain between 1 p.m and 4 p.m. Saturday followed by snow. Between 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, it could be a mix of rain and snow and then just rain. Snow is possible again after 1 p.m. Sunday. “As of now, significant snow/ice accumulations are possible from roughly the I- 78 corridor northward,” the weather says in its latest forecast discussion.
- Once the storm moves away, temperatures will plunge into the teens and single digits later Sunday into Monday morning. Along with gusty northwest winds, this creates the potential for a flash freeze across the area. The high on Monday — which also is the Martin Luther King Day holiday — is not expected to get above 21 in Philadelphia and winds could push the wind chill factors into the sub-zero range.