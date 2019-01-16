Volunteering is all about using your skills to help others (and maybe discovering a few new ones in the process). For example, a lawyer might volunteer his or her services pro bono. But if you don’t want to spend your off-hours doing what you do professionally, you can still play to your strengths. Make a list of the soft skills your job requires of you — like interpersonal communication or organization — and match those to what an organization is looking for. That way, you’ll avoid burnout and exhaustion.