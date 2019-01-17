Winter storm watches probably will be posted for most the region before day’s end Thursday as a storm that meteorologists have been tracking for a week approaches the region promising an assortment of unpleasantness over the weekend with a potentially disruptive exit
Computers continue to bicker over the details of the storm’s path and what precisely what affect it will have on local temperatures and thus precipitation types.
In the macro picture, meteorologists are confident that snow will start in the immediate Philadelphia area late in the day or early evening Saturday, at some point mix with and transition to rain as temperatures rise early Sunday. (And, yes, they still expect an inch or so of snow late Thursday night and early Friday.)
Then temperatures are going to crash in a hurry Sunday afternoon, and that would solidify all the assorted muck into concrete-hard ice.
“The flash-freeze is going to be the big problem,” said Dave Dombek, a meteorologist with AccuWeather, which is calling for 1 to 3 inches of snow at the front end of the weekend storm, and perhaps an inch or less during the rapid cool-down cycle Sunday as the storm pulls away and draws in Arctic air.
“That might be the bigger concern,” agreed Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. He said winter-storm watches likely would go up for much of the region Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures early Sunday are expected to crack the 40s as the storm draws in warmer air as part of its circulation. But the region will be getting lashed by northerly winds as it it departs,
“It’s conceivable you have a drop of 15 to 20 degrees in three to six hours,” said Dombek. Any storm leftovers will be frozen in place, and won’t go anywhere for awhile. Temperatures Monday — Martin Luther King Day — might not get out of the teens.
Precisely what kind of mess remains on the ground after the temperature plummets Sunday remains one of the unresolved issues and will depend on how quickly the precipitation changes to rain and how much cold air remains dammed at the surface.
Dombek said areas to the north and west of the city likely would see some icing, and the Lehigh Valley could get hit with a significant ice storm.
After the freeze up that way, he said, “You’ll need dynamite to get rid of it.”
Ice-accrual is difficult to predict, however. If temperatures are well below freezing, freezing rain can build up quickly on branches and wires.
If temperatures are borderline, a light rain might cause a buildup, but heavier rain would likely run off. That, of course, could cause road-flooding problems.
And let us not forget that wet road surfaces beget black ice when temperatures are below freezing.
In any event, a wintry mess is all but a certainty for the entire region. And check the flashlight and candle supplies as power outages are a possibility.