Mayor Kenney on Thursday unveiled a sprawling set of initiatives aimed at reducing the city’s level of gun violence, hoping that a blend of policing tactics, public health programs, and efforts to address issues including school truancy, poverty, and blight will help stem the tide of what Kenney has declared an ongoing crisis.
The mayor’s 32-page anti-violence report, titled The Philadelphia Roadmap to Safer Communities, was developed by Kenney’s cabinet over the last four months of 2018, when the city recorded 351 homicides, the highest total in more than a decade. More than 1,400 people were shot in the city in 2018 as well — an average of nearly four people per day.
Kenney introduced the report at a City Hall news conference alongside officials including Police Commissioner Richard Ross; Vanessa Garrett Harley, deputy managing director for criminal justice and public safety; and William R. Hite, school district superintendent.
In the report, Kenney wrote: “I am confident that if implemented, the strategies recommended in this report will bring Philadelphia a day when violence — particularly from guns — is no longer a constant threat to our residents.”
Kenney first issued a call for the report in September, when he deemed the city’s level of gun violence a public health crisis.
While the city’s overall violent crime tally — which counts homicides, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults — has declined for three consecutive years, the annual homicide total has been on the upswing since 2014, when the city recorded 248 killings, according to police statistics.
At least 1,200 people have been shot in the city each year since at least 2015, the statistics say.
Law enforcement officials said that the number of drug-related killings had nearly doubled in 2018 compared to the year before.
Kenney’s anti-violence report addresses a broad array of topics, including investing in communities and individuals most likely to experience violence; beefing up the Police Department’s technological and data analysis capabilities; and focusing on providing effective services for people released form jail or prison.
