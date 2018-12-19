Oh, I’ll give them this, too. This review is administrations overdue. Think about it: Before this attempt, the city spent millions on programs without any real accounting of where the money went and whether its investment was having any impact. Which is why I was so hopeful when in 2017, at Mayor Kenney’s direction, the Managing Director’s Office started to catalog anti-violence programs with this very goal in mind. Back then, the office was led by just one guy, Shondell Revell. The 2.0 version has three top people working on the project, to the tune of more than $400,000 in payroll.