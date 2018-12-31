Also on Friday, around 10:58 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Lardner Street and found 40-year-old Robert Hicks of Northeast Philadelphia dead from a stab wound to the neck, police said. Police said Monday that an arrest was made at 6300 Eastwood Street, but they did not give details. A day earlier, they had reported that a 24-year-old man and two women were involved in the incident, and that the man stabbed Hicks after an argument.