One Saturday morning in 2017, Joshua Hupperterz’s step-grandfather had breakfast with his wife at his home in Lakeville, in the Poconos in Wayne County, then went over to her property 8 miles away to check on the lakeside shed, where occasionally snakes creep in.
Instead, George Stabilito told jurors Monday at Hupperterz’s trial on charges of murder and related offenses, “there was a very large blue tote in there.”
“I wish I didn’t do it,” he testified. “But I opened the lid. There was a body in there.”
He then told his wife, Inez Stabilito — from whom he is separated but with whom he’s still friendly — and she called someone who called Pennsylvania State Police, who arrived at her home in a half hour that day, Sept. 2. Prosecutors showed jurors a photo of what was inside the blue plastic storage bin in the metal shed: Jenna Burleigh’s naked body, her head bloody and contorted to one side, her middle covered by a blanket.
Before Stabilito testified, the judge had warned jurors and courtroom observers that they would see the disturbing photo. Burleigh’s mother, Jaqui, walked out of the courtroom before his testimony.
Hupperterz, 30, a former Temple University student, is accused of beating, stabbing, and strangling Burleigh, a 22-year-old Temple transfer student who lived with her parents in Harleysville, Montgomery County, after they returned to his first-floor North Philadelphia apartment from a bar and she cut short their sexual encounter.
Hupperterz has admitted transporting her body to his grandmother’s Poconos property, but has pleaded not guilty to killing her.
Prosecutors have said that the two met at Pub Webb, a bar on Cecil B. Moore Avenue, in the early morning of Aug. 31, 2017, then returned to Hupperterz’s apartment on North 16th Street shortly after 2 a.m. They contend that what began as consensual sex between Hupperterz and Burleigh turned violent and then deadly around 4 a.m., when she rebuffed his attempts at anal sex.
That’s when Hupperterz beat Burleigh, stabbed her, smashed a cereal bowl on her head, and strangled her on the kitchen floor, Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell has said.
Hupperterz’s lawyer, David Nenner, told jurors in opening arguments that it was his client’s roommate, Jack Miley, who fatally strangled the screaming young woman in the kitchen of their apartment. Miley has not been implicated in the crime.
Miley, 24, testified last week that he left Pub Webb about an hour before Hupperterz and went home “very drunk, very intoxicated.” As a deep sleeper, he testified, he did not hear Hupperterz come home, and didn’t know that Hupperterz had brought a woman with him. He said he never met Burleigh and didn’t hear any struggle or screams.
Miley testified that he woke up about 1 p.m. Aug. 31 and found his roommate cleaning up bloodstains in the kitchen. Hupperterz had claimed that he fell asleep in a “pricker bush.”
Testimony in the trial is continuing. Check back for updates.l