A city prosecutor told jurors on Tuesday that Joshua Hupperterz beat, stabbed and strangled Temple University student Jenna Burleigh in a fight that erupted in his North Philadelphia apartment two years ago after she cut short their sexual encounter.
Opening the first day of testimony in the case, Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell told the panel of seven men and five women the evidence would show that what began as a consensual act after the pair met at a bar turned violent and deadly when Burleigh, a 22-year-old student, refused to participate in anal sex.
“You’re going to watch and you’re going to see how her body was beaten and contorted, and how he tried to cover it up,” Grenell said before a packed courtroom filled mostly with Burleigh’s friends and family.
Prosecutors contend that Hupperterz, then a 29-year-old former Temple student, transported her body in a blue plastic storage bin to his grandmother’s wooded, lakeside property in the Poconos and hid it in a shed.
Hupperterz’s lawyer countered that it was his client’s roommate, Jack Miley, who intervened in the 4 a.m. fight in their kitchen and in the process killed Burleigh.
“Jack Miley is the one who came into the kitchen ... [and] put his hands on her neck. As she screamed loudly, he squeezed harder,” and killed her, defense lawyer David Nenner said.
Their conflicting arguments opened what is expected to be more than a week of testimony and deliberations in the trial before Common Pleas Court Judge Glenn Bronson.
Hupperterz alone is charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of corpse, and tampering with evidence. Miley, a Temple alum who is expected to testify, has never been charged or implicated by investigators in the case. Authorities have said that Hupperterz’s contention that Miley committed the murder is a lie.
In an unusual arraignment before the jury before opening statements, Hupperterz acknowledged transporting Burleigh’s body by pleading guilty to the charges of evidence tampering and abuse of corpse.
The body of Burleigh, a Temple transfer student who lived with her parents in Harleysville, Montgomery County, was found in early September 2017 in a shed at Hupperterz’s grandmother’s property in Wayne County.
In his opening statement, Grenell told jurors that after Burleigh and Hupperterz had met at a nearby bar early on Aug. 31, 2017, they returned to his off-campus apartment on 16th Street and started having consensual sex. Around 4 a.m., he said, “the screaming started."
That’s when Hupperterz tried to have anal sex with Burleigh, the prosecutor said the evidence will show. Burleigh fought off Hupperterz, and at one point grabbed a kitchen knife, Grenell said. But he beat her 38 times, got the knife and stabbed Burleigh.
As Burleigh screamed, Hupperterz grabbed a cereal bowl and smashed it over her head, and when she fell on the kitchen floor, he “starts to strangle her,” Grenell said. As she clawed at his neck, he put his hands over her mouth to stop her screams, then strangled her to death, Grenell said.
A coroner ruled that Burleigh died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation.
The defense attorney, Nenner, said that Burleigh grabbed a knife from the kitchen after Hupperterz anally penetrated her and stabbed Hupperterz in his hand. Hupperterz then started screaming, which drew Miley, who ran from the basement level of their apartment to the first floor, Nenner said.
Nenner contended that in trying to quiet Burleigh’s screams, Miley put his hands on her neck and strangled her.
If convicted of first- or second-degree murder, Hupperterz faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
First-degree murder is an intentional killing. Second-degree murder is one committed during the act of another felony; Grenell and co-prosecutor Danielle Burkavage allege that Hupperterz raped Burleigh in his apartment, though he has not been charged with that crime.
Last month, Hupperterz rejected an offer from the District Attorney’s Office to plead guilty to third-degree murder and related offenses for a negotiated sentence of 30 to 60 years in state prison.
