Prosecutors contend that at some point, Hupperterz and Burleigh had consensual sex, but that it turned nonconsensual when he tried to have anal sex with her around 4 a.m., about the time when an upstairs neighbor heard screams. Her refusal triggered a violent fight in which Hupperterz began beating Burleigh, she grabbed a kitchen knife to defend herself, but then he grabbed it and stabbed her, continued to pummel her, and then strangled her on the kitchen floor, Assistant District Attorney Jason Grenell said in his opening statement Tuesday.