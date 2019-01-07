With dead eyes and no pulse, Foles keeps cutting the hearts out of cities aching for playoff wins. First he beat Atlanta last year, a team desperate for redemption after it historically blew a 25-point lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Then Foles beat the Vikings, four-time Super Bowl losers, in the NFC Championship Game. He then out-dueled Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, denying them a sixth Lombardi Trophy, which would have tied them for the most in NFL history. Sunday, the Monsters of the Midway 2.0, playoff outsiders for seven seasons, shuffled into the offseason stunned by the power of Nick.