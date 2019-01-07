For Eagles special teamers, the swing of emotions in the final minute was incredible. First, after Nick Foles’ 2-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate on fourth and goal gave the Eagles the lead with 56 seconds left, the normally reliable kickoff coverage team nearly blew the game. Tarik Cohen, contained all day from scrimmage, shook loose from Eagles defensive end Daeshon Hall for a 35-yard return that set the Bears up at their 42. Then 25- and eight-yard completions put Chicago well within field-goal range. But Parkey, a former Eagle, had hit the upright to miss kicks five times this season, which is remarkable. The sixth such miss went well beyond remarkable, straight to miraculous.