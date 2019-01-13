Not bashing Nick Foles, and giving the Birds D some love, but that was against Mitch Trubisky. Now, they gotta play Drew Brees again. The last time the Eagles flew to New Orleans, Brees was brilliant, hitting on 22 of 30 for 363 yards, 4 TDs and NO INT’s. Tell me, are the Birds 41 points better than they were eight weeks ago? They’re better sure, but even if you think they are 21 points better, it’s still Brees by 20.