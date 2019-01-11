Brees with two weeks of rest at home is hard to bet against, and he’s the No. 1 reason for picking the Saints. There are, of course, 21 other players on the field. But the Eagles need to neutralize Brees some, and the best way to do that is to limit the run and force the Saints into third-and-longs. They couldn’t do anything right in the first meeting and lost, 48-7, but that was nearly two months ago.