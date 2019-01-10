Parx opened its sportsbook this week and one of its focuses seems to be about time.
More specifically, saving it.
With seven teller windows in the swanky parlor that was formerly the 360 Lounge to the 26 kiosks spread in and around the sportsbook, Parx is looking to avoid the long lines that are an absolute drag -- especially on big game days. You know, like Sunday promises to be.
Mobile sports betting is not yet allowed in Pennsylvania and it may not arrive until the second quarter, so Parx has introduced the next-best thing.
Through ParxCasino.com/Betslip, bettors can prepare their wagers before heading to the window. The program creates a bar code which is scanned by the teller. Give up the money (the most important step) and the wager is made.
“It gives us an opportunity to offer our customers the ability to set up their bets on their phone," said Matthew Cullen, Parx senior VP of interactive gaming and sports. "They could [prepare their bets] from home.”
Cullen hopes to have it in Apple’s app store in a week or two. “Our vision is mobile first,” he said.
While Betslip will take time to catch on, Cullen said the self-serve kiosks were popular during Parx’s two testing days ahead of Thursday’s full opening.
“We are somewhat surprised how quickly folks have learned to use them,” he said. “Before NBA tip [on Wednesday night], all kiosks were filled in the book and one customer was at the counter at one point.”
That’s not great news for ticket writers, but technology and Father Time stop for no one.
Betslip won’t be practical for those rapid in-game wagers since a trip to the window is still involved, but it does have the same updated odds and parlay options the sportsbook offers.
FanDuel reports it had to pay out a $10,000 parlay thanks to Treyvon Hester’s giant left hand.
The sportsbook took an 8-way play last weekend for $35. The unidentified player had money-line bets on the Colts, Chargers, Cowboys and Eagles as well as under plays on the Colts, Chargers and Eagles, and over Cowboys.
The player did some heavy sweating as the Cowboys game didn’t go over 43.5 points until the teams combined to score 15 points in the final two minutes of Dallas' 24-22 win. It got even more nerve-wracking when it looked like the Bears had won the game on Cody Parkey’s original field goal attempt. His second try, following Doug Pederson’s timeout, was tipped by Hester and clanged off the upright and goal post.
The Eagles advanced and the bettor collected $10,852.80.
Parx announced earlier this week that it’s location in South Philly would begin taking sports bets with a soft opening on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a full opening on Thursday, Jan. 17 ... Loudest complaint at SugarHouse is the TVs being out of sync. Again for Sunday’s Eagles' game, the sportsbook televisions were about five seconds behind a TV that is above the adjacent card tables. Fans crowded around that area to watch the thrilling ending.
SugarHouse VP and general counsel Evan Davis said they got hurt on the Eagles money line AND when Seattle staged an epic late rally to cover a 2.5-point spread against the Cowboys. “I’m speculating, but (the heavy Seattle action) would correlate with the fact that Eagles fans hate Dallas,” he laughed ... The Borgata will begin construction on its permanent sportsbook, sinking $11 million and aiming to be finished by summer.
Caesars' New Jersey app is offering the best Eagles money line, while MGM is throwing an extra hook by giving the Eagles +8.5. There are some nuances among area bookies in the over/under, as well.
Caesars opened the Phillies' win 2019 win total on Wednesday at 83. It was up to 84 on Thursday morning. They were 18-1 to win the World Series, a number that figures to change should their meeting with Bryce Harper on Saturday go well. Other NL East win totals and World Series odds on Caesars as of Thursday: Braves 85.5 wins, 14-1 WS odds; Nationals 88.5, 14-1; Mets 84.5, 22-1; Marlins 65.5, 300-1.
Parx VP Matthew Cullen, who grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and moved to the Philadelphia area from the west coast over the summer, was impressed by the insanity of Eagles fans after the dramatic win over the Bears.
“Sunday night put a whole new spin on this for me, personally,” he said. “The fans here are really engaged, they’re going to want to bet. But now that the Eagles are still in it, all of those people are REALLY engaged, wondering what’s going to happen. There’s a lot of intrigue in the Saints game. They lost 48-7 the first time around, what’s gonna happen this time. The line [Saints -8] would dictate that it’s going to be a lot closer game this time around. Who knows?”