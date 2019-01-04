After explosive growth and wide adoption at thousands of U.S. golf courses, Zisman expects his souped-up app and software version of Golf Genius to schedule 25 million rounds of individual and tournament golf in 42 countries in 2019. It minimizes the number of times that golfers play together and maximizes the times that they play others in groups, along with offering all-important live scoring on smartphones and club leader boards so that weekend and amateur tournament golfers can feel like pros on Fox, NBC or ESPN.