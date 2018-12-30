Wharton professor Adam Grant’s new book Give and Take: A Revolutionary Approach to Success breaks people into three groups: “The takers are people who, when they walk into an interaction with another person, are trying to get as much as possible from that person and contribute as little as they can in return, thinking that’s the shortest and most direct path to achieving their own goals,” he told Knowledge@Wharton radio. “At the other end of the spectrum, we have this strange breed of people that I call ‘givers.’ It’s not about donating money or volunteering necessarily, but looking to help others by making an introduction, giving advice, providing mentoring, or sharing knowledge, without any strings attached. These givers actually prefer to be on the contributing end of an interaction. Very few of us are purely takers or purely givers. Most of us hover somewhere in between. That brings us to the third group of people, who are matchers. A matcher is somebody who tries to maintain an even balance of give and take. If I help you, I expect you to help me in return. [They] keep score of exchanges, so that everything is fair and really just.”