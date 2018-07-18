British Open TV times, streaming info, odds and props from A.C.'s Ocean Resort sportsbook

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins one of the favorites to win Monday's Home Run Derby | Sports betting

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

The betting public still loves Tiger Woods, who hasn’t won a major in more than 10 years (2008 U.S. Open) and hasn’t made the cut at a British Open since 2014. Woods is 12-1 to win this weekend at Carnoustie.

The Open Championship, or the British Open as we call it here in the colonies, opens very early Thursday morning at Carnoustie. Here are some things to note.

What: The 147th Open Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Carnoustie, Angus, Scotland

Fun prop: Will there be a hole in one? “No” is slightly favored. More betting options below.

TV schedule

(All times eastern)

Thursday, July 19: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (The Golf Channel)

Friday, July 20: 1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (TGC)

Saturday, July 21: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (TGC); 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, July 22: 4:30 a.m.-7 a.m. (TGC); 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (NBC)

>>Streaming: NBCsports.com/live

About Carnoutsie

Par: 71. Yardage: 7,402.

Nastiest stretch: The final four holes. No. 18 was the most difficult hole during the 2007 Open here. Getting out of those pot bunkers often require players to hit away from the hole.

Notable: The last three Opens at Carnoustie have ended in a playoff. The most famous/infamous was Jean van de Velde’s meltdown in 1999 when he blew a three-shot lead heading into the 72nd hole. Paul Lawrie, who beat van de Velde and Justin Leonard in a playoff, entered the final round 10 strokes back. The video below is painful.

>>From the archives: A 2007 first-person visit to Carnoustie wasn’t pretty

Tiger’s odds

The William Hill-US company, which operates the sportsbook at the Ocean Resort in Atlantic City, has opened Tiger Woods at 12-1 to win the tournament.

His odds are tied with Dustin Johnson, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, for the shortest in the field. Woods is ranked 60th.

This isn’t an indication that William Hill thinks Tiger will win, rather a sign that he is still popular among novice bettors.They’re like about 3-1 that he’ll miss the cut (+$280) to -$340 that he will make the cut. Woods tees off.on Thursday at 10:21 a.m. Eastern with a group that includes Russell Knox and Hideki Matsuyama.

Odds to win the British Open at Atlantic City’s two sportsbooks:

World Golf Rankings Thurs. tee Ocean Resort 1. Dustin Johnson 8:04 a.m. 12-1 2. Justin Thomas 8:26 a.m. 20-1 3. Justin Rose 4:58 a.m. 17-1 4. Brooks Koepka 9:59 a.m. 20-1 5. Jon Rahm 5:09 a.m. 22-1 6. Jordan Spieth 4:58 a.m. 15-1 7. Rickie Fowler 5:09 a.m. 17-1 8. Rory McIlroy 7:53 a.m. 15-1 9. Jason Day 8:37 a.m. 25-1 10. Tommy Fleetwood 7:31 a.m. 17-1 Notables 11. Alex Noren 8:04 a.m. 30-1 12. Patrick Reed 5:20 a.m. 25-1 13. Bubba Watson 9:48 a.m. 40-1 14. Paul Casey 5:20 a.m. 28-1 17. Henrik Stenson 7:31 a.m. 20-1 19. Sergio Garcia 10:10 a.m. 25-1 20. Phil Mickelson 3:03 a.m. 40-1 27. Matt Kuchar 4:47 a.m. 50-1 29. Ian Poulter 9:59 a.m. 50-1 32. Louis Oosthuizen 5:20 a.m. 60-1 69. Tiger Woods 10:21 a.m. 12-1

Giving props

The sportsbook at Ocean Resort is open until 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The first group (Martin Kaymer, Sandy Lyle and Andy Sullivan) will start the tournament by teeing off at 1:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are just a few of the props the Ocean is offering.

• Will Tiger Woods finish in the Top 20? Yes +$155. No. -$175.

• Will Dustin Johnson finish in the Top 10? Yes +$135. No -$155.

• Will Rory McIlroy finish in the Top 10? Yes +$175. No -$200.

• Over/under for the lowest round score is 63.5. Over -$120. Under +$100.

• Will there be a playoff? Yes +$290. No -$350.

• Will there be a hole in one? Yes +$105. No -$125.

Money lines are based on $100 wagers though the minimum bet is $2. In the Tiger Woods/Top 20 prop above, a bettor would get $155 for every $100 wagered if they picked “Yes.” If they picked “No,” the bettor would get $100 for every $175 wagered.

Matchups

Which player will finish with a better score among the two for the tournament? In case of tie, the wager is declared a push and the original bet is returned. Here are just a few.

• Sergio Garcia -$105 vs. Tiger Woods -$115

• Jordan Spieth -$110 vs. Brooks Koepka -$110

• Dustin Johnson -$130 vs. Rory McIlroy +$110

• Rickie Fowler -$120 vs. Tommy Fleetwood +$100

2018 Majors

Masters, April 11-14 — 2018 winner: Patrick Reed

U.S. Open, June 13-16 — 2018 winner: Brooks Koepka

British Open, July 19-22 — 2017 winner: Jordan Spieth

PGA Championship, Aug. 15-18 — Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, N.Y., 2017 winner: Justin Thomas

Previous Carnoustie winners

2007 Padraig Harrington (-7) 1953 Ben Hogan (-6) 1999 Paul Lawrie (+6) 1937 Harry Cotton (+6) 1975 Tom Watson (-9) 1931 Tommy Armour (+12) 1968 Gary Player (+1)

Playoffs

2007: Padraig Harrington def. Sergio Garcia

1999: Paul Lawrie def. Jean van de Velde and Justin Leonard

1975: Tom Watson def. Jack Newton

