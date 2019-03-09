Hey commuters — make sure you check your SEPTA app before heading to work this week.
SEPTA’s new Regional Rail schedules will go into effect Sunday, meaning you may need to set your alarm even earlier come Monday morning. All Regional Rail Lines, aside from the Airport, Cynwyd, and Chestnut Hill East Lines, will see adjustments to weekday departures, with select trains on most lines leaving the station earlier or later than before.
Riders on the Lansdale/Doylestown and Paoli/Thorrndale Lines traveling to and from Center City, take note: there will be “significant changes” to both departure times and service patterns because of construction.
The changes are underway in order to better reliability, on-time performance and aid a track rehabilitation project along SEPTA’s Lansdale/Doylestown Lines, according to the transportation agency. Weekend service will not be impacted.
Don’t forget — daylight saving time begins Sunday, too, which means clocks get turned ahead one hour as of 2 a.m.
>>READ MORE: Why you change your clocks this weekend
Find the new schedules below or on SEPTA’s website. The transit agency encourages riders to download the new schedules onto their apps starting Sunday.
Spring schedules for the majority of SEPTA’s buses, trolleys, and subways lines, as well as the Norristown High Speed Line went into effect in late February.
SEPTA has also recently launched its newest bus route, Route 49, connecting Grays Ferry, Brewerytown, and Strawberry Mansion with University City, making it a whole lot easier to get from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to 30th Street.
“The Route 49 will provide an important connection between these communities and the growing number of jobs and health resources in University City,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said in a statement ahead of the debut. “It will also create a direct transit option between 30th Street Station and the world-renowned cultural attractions located along the Ben Franklin Parkway.”