Philadelphia voters will have the opportunity to decide in May’s election whether the city should have a special class of officers assigned to traffic control.
City Council voted 13-4 on Thursday in favor of legislation to ask voters via a ballot question to amend the City Charter to create traffic officer positions.
The officers would not be armed and are seen as a tool that could improve congestion in the city. The flow of traffic on Philadelphia’s streets has increasingly become a problem as the city’s population grows, ride share companies move more people, and the boom in e-commerce brings a glut of delivery trucks to narrow streets.
The city’s police union has opposed the proposal, arguing that it violates the state law that grants traffic enforcement to police officers.