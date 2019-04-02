New York State approved a budget Sunday that included permission for New York City to implement congestion pricing in 2021. Though fees have not been set, it is expected that driving into Manhattan from 60th Street to the Battery will cost a vehicle at least $10, according to the New York Times coverage of the issue. Cars would likely be charged via E-ZPass or a similar system, or with cameras that would photograph license plates and send a bill to cars’ owners. The expectation is that the congestion fee would raise up to $1 billion annually for the city’s struggling Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which has been overwhelmed by the costs of maintaining the subways.