The city of Florence — the birthplace of the Renaissance — attracts millions of tourists annually to see art masterpieces in famous museums (for instance, Michelangelo’s David and Botticelli’s Birth of Venus), rub the snout of Il Porcellino in the central market (hands off the original marble in the Uffizi Gallery), and visit religious sites, including the Duomo, the third-largest church in the world (after St. Peter’s in Rome and St. Paul’s in London).