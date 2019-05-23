Looking for something to do (other than vedge) at the Shore this weekend? We’ve got you covered.
Wildwood’s high-flying summer kickoff begins with illuminated kite-flying at Nite Flight (Friday, 9 p.m.) on the beach at Rio Grande, and continues with outdoor and indoor workshops and competitions (beginners welcome). New this year: Tie-dye Sunday, in honor of the late flier Brian Vanderslice.
7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Monday, 4600 Ocean Ave., Wildwood, free to watch, 732-822-4884, wildwoodsnj.com
The Union Market & Gallery curates this first-ever event, pairing 50 maker-vendors and local breweries (Pinelands and Ship Bottom, among others) with live music, blacksmithing, surfboard shaping, decoy carving, and creek tours aboard the Pohatcong II.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Tuckerton Seaport, 120 W. Main St., Tuckerton, $5, 609-296-8868, tuckertonseaport.org
Another first, Downtown Wildwood links up with the pork belly craze in a three-afternoon, food-truck-fueled family event with cornhole, Kan Jam, a bouncy house, face painting, a beer and wine garden, and, on Sunday, a bacon-eating contest.
2 to 10 p.m., Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, free to attend (pay as you go), 732-330-3248, dooww.com
A start-of-summer tradition, Cape May’s two-plus week, multi-venue musical festival features the Atlantic Brass Band, New York Chamber Ensemble, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Chamber Players, Paula Johns, and the Bay Atlantic Symphony. Venues include the Episcopal Church of the Advent, the Emlen Physick Estate’s Carriage House Café & Tearoom, and Willow Creek Winery.
Sunday through June 14, various locations, Cape May, 609-884-5064, prices vary, capemaymac.org
The King of Queens (accompanied by his real-life older brother, Gary Valentine) is the first A-list stand-up headliner of the summer.
7 p.m., Sunday, the Borgata, One Borgata Way, Atlantic City, 888-228-4748, $59-$129, theborgata.com
The Crest’s outdoor concert series reopens with ’80s and ’90s rock hits performed by Kevin Miller’s Smashed. Attendees should bring blankets and beach chairs.
7:30 p.m., Sunday, Centennial Park, Fern Road & Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest, 609-523-0202, free, wildwoodcrest.org
Dawn’s gone, but the 75-year-old Vegas crooner still charms audiences with “Tie A Yellow Ribbon” and “Knock Three Times.”
8 p.m., Sunday, Resorts, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, 800-745-3000, $45-$65, resortsac.com