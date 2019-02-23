Kraft’s punishment is that he got caught being pleasured by an imprisoned prostitute, and that fact will be in the second paragraph of his obituary whenever it is finally published. The 77-year-old will skate away from any legal or professional ramifications, but he won’t be able to shake the embarrassment or dodge the tawdry jokes. This episode is now as much a part of the Robert Kraft story as racism is part of the Donald Sterling story, alcohol and drug abuse is part of the Jimmy Irsay story, and flat-out mental illness is part of the Marge Schott story. Kraft is no longer just the billionaire owner of the incredibly successful New England Patriots. He is now the billionaire owner of the incredibly successful New England Patriots who got his jollies paying for $79-per-hour sex acts in a Florida strip mall.