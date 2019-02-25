Despite the rag-tag nature of the production (the set was still being built when the show began) and its dependence on newspaper writers with little-to-no television experience, the show was a hit, leading to the development of similar shows at other regional sports networks owned by Comcast. But those shows have also been canceled and replaced over the years as viewers’ habits have changed. Even ESPN canceled The Sports Reporters, the long-running weekly sports talk show that served as direct inspiration for Philly Sports Talk.